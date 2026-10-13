CM has sought report on damages by rain in Jammu: DyCM Choudhary

Slams Delhi crackdown on youth

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 12: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has sought report on the widespread damages caused due to record-breaking rainfall and flooding across Jammu city, for assuring swift relief and restoration of damaged infrastructure.

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This was stated by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, while talking to media persons, here today.

Expressing concern over the extensive damage to residential areas and public infrastructure, the Deputy CM said that the Government was assessing the losses and coordinating with the concerned authorities to expedite repairs to damaged roads, drains, lanes and culverts.

"Reports on the extent of the damage are being obtained from the concerned departments and the Commissioner of the Jammu Municipal Corporation to ensure that repair and restoration work is undertaken at the earliest," he said, assuring that the Government would make every effort to compensate affected residents for their losses as soon as possible.

He also expressed concern over the reports of a young woman being swept away by floodwaters in the Domana area of Jammu, expressing hope for her safe recovery. Click here to watch video

In response to media queries, the Deputy Chief Minister condemned the alleged crackdown on youth protesters in Delhi and urged the Central Government to engage with the protesters through dialogue rather than force.

"Look at how these young people are being detained-not just the boys, but the girls as well. Look at the way they are being dragged away and the manner in which police officers, security personnel and groups in civvies are touching them. You can see for yourselves the misconduct and indignities being inflicted upon these young women," he said and maintained that such actions were inconsistent with India's democratic traditions and the constitutional values espoused by Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B R Ambedkar.

Linking the protests to broader concerns over transparency in examinations and elections, the Deputy Chief Minister referred to the NEET examination controversy and allegations concerning electoral rolls and voting procedures. He said concerns raised by youths regarding transparency deserved to be addressed.

Referring to allegations involving Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, he said his resignation would be appropriate on moral grounds. He appealed to the Centre to listen to the protesters and resolve their concerns through dialogue and negotiation rather than resorting to baton charges or other coercive measures.

Emphasising the role of democratic institutions, Choudhary said the Supreme Court has an important responsibility in safeguarding constitutional rights, particularly when questions arose over alleged excesses by those in power. He said the President and the Supreme Court were among the key constitutional institutions whose intervention could help protect the country's democratic framework.

Taking aim at BJP's attempts to divert attention from the issues raised, Choudhary said political rhetoric should not overshadow questions concerning constitutional rights and electoral transparency.