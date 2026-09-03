CM hands over appointment orders to Medical Officers

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 2: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today handed over appointment orders to newly appointed Medical Officers of the Department of Health & Medical Education at a ceremony held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) here.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the appointment marked the culmination of years of hard work, perseverance and sacrifice by the appointees and their families.

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Recalling the rigorous journey from admission to medical college and completion of medical education, training, internship and recruitment, the Chief Minister said the newly appointed Medical Officers had earned their place through sustained effort. Click here to watch video

He, however, emphasised that joining Government service brought with it a much greater responsibility, particularly in the health sector, where people approach doctors at some of the most difficult and vulnerable moments of their lives.

"People have high expectations from you. In the most difficult of times, when people go in search of someone, they go in search of a doctor. Some people will reach you when they have given up all their hopes, and they will see the last ray of hope in you," he said.

Urging the doctors to serve wherever they are posted, particularly in remote and underserved areas, the Chief Minister said that strengthening healthcare delivery at the grassroots was essential to reducing the burden on hospitals in Jammu and Srinagar.

He said that people should not have to travel from sub-district and district hospitals to the major cities for routine medical procedures and treatment.

"Normal deliveries, gallbladder and appendicitis surgeries-should be available at the sub-district level, and at least at the district level where they cannot be provided at the sub-district level. But often we see patients being referred directly to Srinagar or Jammu," he said.

The Chief Minister said the Government expected newly appointed doctors to help change this situation by providing quality and accessible healthcare closer to where people live.

At the same time, he acknowledged that doctors posted in remote areas would have legitimate expectations from the Government regarding infrastructure, connectivity and better working conditions.

"You will expect us to provide you with proper infrastructure so that you can carry out your duties properly. You will expect us to provide you with proper connectivity in the areas where we post you," he said, assuring that the Government would continue working to improve service conditions and healthcare infrastructure.

He described education and health as the foundation for Jammu and Kashmir's progress, saying that development in other sectors would not yield its full potential unless the people were educated and healthy.

The Chief Minister said that this was the reason he attached particular importance to programmes of the Education and Health departments.

Highlighting the Government's efforts to make medical education more accessible, Omar Abdullah said that J&K continues to subsidise medical education substantially so that students are able to pursue medical studies at comparatively affordable costs.

He pointed out that medical education in government medical colleges in J&K remains significantly cheaper than in several other states, despite the high cost involved in training a doctor.

Assuring the newly appointed Medical Officers of continued Government support, he said: "We will improve your service conditions so that you can carry out your work without fear. We will also improve your infrastructure. And in medical colleges, wherever there is a shortage, we will also improve it."

Minister for Health & Medical Education Sakeena Itoo, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Commissioner Secretary, Health & Medical Education, M. Raju, Mission Director, National Health Mission J&K, Akriti Sagar, faculty members of Health Services Kashmir, newly appointed Medical Officers and their proud parents were present on the occasion.