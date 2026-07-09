CM hands over appointment letters to 117 newly selected lecturers

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 8: In a landmark move in Jammu & Kashmir's education sector, the Government today revived appointments to School Lecturer posts, with the Chief Minister handing over appointment letters to 117 newly selected lecturers. These appointments are the first lecturer appointments in the Education Department in many years.

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The appointment letters were given by the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during Education Conclave 2026 - "Buniyaad Se Bulandi Tak" which was organised by Samagra Shiksha & Departments of School and Higher Education.

The conclave also saw the launch of several educational infrastructural and digital initiatives. The Chief Minister inaugurated 2109 works in the Education sector worth more than 115 crore rupees, besides inaugurating a studio for virtual classes and a high tech auditorium for Government College of Engineering & Technology Jammu.

Recognising the stellar academic performance of students, the Chief Minister also felicitated 67 meritorious school and college students and honoured National Award-winning teachers.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inspected exhibition stalls showcasing student innovations, institutional reforms and technological initiatives.

The Chief Minister praised these young minds, saying their innovative work ranging from patents to start-ups proved how technology and good education can solve everyday problems and help real people.

Appreciating Education Minister Sakeena Itoo for initiating several reforms and budgetary interventions, the Chief Minister assured that the Government would continue investing in educational infrastructure, institutional development, improving service conditions of teachers and academics to ensure an enabling environment for equitable access to quality education across Jammu and Kashmir.

He called teachers the backbone of society, pointing out that every single profession, whether it is doctors, engineers, soldiers, or police officers, starts with a teacher. He promised that the Government would keep working to improve schools, help teachers, and make learning better for everyone.

Minister for Education Sakeena Itoo, Minister for Agriculture Javid Ahmad Dar, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Several Members of Legislative Assembly, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Commissioner Secretary School Education Department, Vice Chancellors of Universities, Director Colleges, Directors of School Education Kashmir and Jammu and other senior officers of the Education Departments were present on the occasion. They were joined by academicians and students in the day-long conclave.