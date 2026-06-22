CM extends greetings on Mela Kheer Bhawani

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 21: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has extended his heartfelt greetings to the people, particularly the Kashmiri Pandit community, on the auspicious occasion of Mela Kheer Bhawani.

In his message, the Chief Minister conveyed his warm wishes to devotees participating in the annual pilgrimage at the revered Mata Kheer Bhawani shrine at Tulmulla in Ganderbal and at various temples across Jammu and Kashmir.

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He said that Mela Kheer Bhawani is an occasion of immense spiritual significance and reflects the rich cultural and civilizational heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. The festival, he observed, symbolizes the values of faith, devotion, harmony and coexistence that have been the hallmark of the region's centuries-old composite culture.

Omar Abdullah expressed hope that the sacred occasion would further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and mutual respect among all sections of society. He emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir's pluralistic ethos has always drawn strength from its shared traditions and cultural diversity.

The Chief Minister prayed for peace, prosperity and well-being of the people and wished that the celebrations usher in happiness, progress and harmony across Jammu and Kashmir.