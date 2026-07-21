CM Expresses Grief Over Poonch Landslide Tragedy; Announces ₹6 Lakh Ex Gratia For Victims’ Families

SRINAGAR, Jul 21: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed profound grief and anguish over the tragic loss of seven lives in a landslide at Domail Dhok in the Nandichool area of Loran, Poonch district. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.

The Chief Minister said the tragic incident has caused immense sorrow and expressed solidarity with the affected families in this hour of grief. He prayed for strength and courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss.

As an immediate measure of support, the Chief Minister announced an ex gratia relief of ₹6 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased. The assistance will comprise ₹4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and ₹2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

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To ensure close supervision of relief and rehabilitation measures, the Chief Minister has deputed Ministers Javed Ahmed Rana and Satish Sharma to visit the affected areas in Rajouri and Poonch. The Ministers will assess the ground situation, oversee the ongoing relief efforts and ensure that all necessary assistance reaches the affected families without delay.