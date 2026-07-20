CM Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Doda Shooting-Stone Incidents, Directs Immediate Care For Injured

JAMMU, Jul 20: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic loss of three lives in shooting-stone incidents at Raggi Nallah and Jathi Ganika in Doda district, which also left six persons injured.

The Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls. He also wished a speedy and complete recovery to those injured in the incidents.

Directing the district administration and health authorities to provide immediate and adequate medical care to the injured, the Chief Minister emphasized that every possible assistance must be extended to the affected families without delay.

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The Chief Minister also expressed sympathy with the families who suffered the loss of livestock due to a lightning strike at Mal Pathar Dhar.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to standing by people affected by natural calamities, the Chief Minister said that the administration would continue to closely monitor the situation and provide all necessary support to those impacted.