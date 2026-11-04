CM distributes appointment letters to 17 candidates in PWD

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today distributed appointment letters to 17 candidates appointed in the Public Works (Roads and Buildings) Department here at the Civil Secretariat.

The appointment letters were distributed in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works (R&B), Anil Kumar Singh, Director Finance, R&B, and other concerned officers.

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The Chief Minister congratulated the newly appointed candidates and extended his best wishes for their future endeavours. He expressed hope that they would discharge their duties with dedication, sincerity and a strong sense of responsibility, contributing meaningfully to the functioning of the department and the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

The appointees include eight Supervisors and eight Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) appointed under the RAS, while one candidate has been appointed under SRO-43.