CM discusses amendments in Master Plans of Jammu, Srinagar

Focus on planned growth, ease of doing business

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 3: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired the 91st Board of Directors meeting of Jammu Development Authority (JDA) and 85th Board of Directors meeting of Srinagar Development Authority (SDA), to discuss proposals regarding amendments to be made in the Master Plans of Jammu and Srinagar.

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Chairman SDA Shabir Hussain Bhat and Chairman JDA Rupesh Kumar made separate presentations on the proposed plans.

The discussions covered proposed amendments, public feedback, regulatory requirements and measures for planned and sustainable urban development.

For Srinagar, the meeting discussed Town Planning Schemes, safeguards for Dal, Nigeen and other water bodies, alignment with J&K Unified Building Bye-Laws-2021, and reforms to simplify land-use zoning and building permissions.

The Revised Jammu Master Plan-2032 was also discussed for 15 planning zones, rationalisation of land-use categories, geo-referenced mapping and aligning major infrastructure projects in the plan document Environmental and heritage safeguards, including protection of the Tawi riverbed and watercourses, were also deliberated upon.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to balance planned urban growth, reforms for ease of doing business, addressing public concerns and ensuring environmental protection while finalising the proposed Master Plans.

The meetings were attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, ACS Finance Shailendra Kumar, ACS PWD Anil Kumar Singh, Commissioner Secretary Planning, Monitoring & Development Department Alice Vaz, Commissioner Secretary Housing & Urban Development Mandeep Kaur, Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir, Commissioner Secretary Law, Deputy Commissioners of Jammu and Srinagar, Commissioners of Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Jammu Municipal Corporation and other concerned officers.

Jammu-based officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.