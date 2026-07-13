CM desperately trying to rebrand himself as anti-BJP warrior: LoP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: Leader of Opposition Sunil Kumar Sharma today said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is desperately trying to rebrand himself as a warrior against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to escape the anger of the people of Jammu & Kashmir after allegedly deceiving them with false promises during the 2024 Assembly elections and wasting two years between marathon tracks and the ski slopes of Gulmarg.

Sharma challenged Omar Abdullah to provide evidence of his claims that the BJP offered Rs 20-30 crore to one of his MLAs to switch sides.

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"Let him produce proof before the people of Jammu & Kashmir. If there is even an iota of truth in his claims, I will apologise to him publicly," Sharma said, adding that the BJP would be compelled to initiate legal proceedings against him if he failed to provide evidence.

Sharma said that the Chief Minister's allegations were nothing more than a smokescreen to divert attention from public anger over the promises made during the 2024 Assembly elections.

"Omar Abdullah finds himself trapped by the lies and deception he resorted to at that time. Now he is cornered and is using his last card - portraying himself as a crusader against the BJP before the people of Kashmir," Sharma said.

Sharma further alleged that Omar Abdullah knows his political future is uncertain and now wants to be remembered as a warrior who fought against the BJP.

"Omar Abdullah should remember that he will go down as the most incompetent Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir. The people of J&K know that he wasted two years between marathon tracks and ski slopes," Sharma asserted.