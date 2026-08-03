CM Congratulates J&K’s MMA Star Owais Yaqoob On Historic BRAVE CF 107 Victory

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today congratulated Jammu & Kashmir’s talented Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Owais Yaqoob on his remarkable victory at BRAVE CF 107 in Bulgaria, where he defeated an unbeaten two-time IMMAF World Champion in a stunning display of skill, determination and grit.

Describing the achievement as a proud moment for Jammu & Kashmir and the nation, the Chief Minister lauded Owais Yaqoob for bringing international recognition to the region through his outstanding performance on the global stage.

“Heartiest congratulations to Owais Yaqoob on this remarkable achievement. Defeating an unbeaten two-time IMMAF World Champion at BRAVE CF 107 is an extraordinary feat and a testament to his hard work, dedication and exceptional talent,” the Chief Minister said.

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He said Owais’s success would inspire countless young sportspersons across Jammu & Kashmir to pursue excellence and believe in their potential.

The Chief Minister wished the young fighter continued success in his career and expressed confidence that he would bring many more laurels to Jammu & Kashmir and the country in the years to come.