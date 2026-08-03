CM Congratulates Auqib Nabi On India Test Call-Up, Says Selection Is A Proud Moment For J&K

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has congratulated Jammu & Kashmir cricketer Auqib Nabi on his selection to the Indian squad for the forthcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, describing the achievement as a proud milestone for J&K and a testament to the growing sporting talent emerging from the region.

In his congratulatory message, the Chief Minister said Auqib Nabi’s inclusion in the national Test squad is a moment of immense pride for the people of Jammu & Kashmir and reflects the dedication, perseverance and hard work that have marked his journey in the sport.

He said the young pacer’s achievement would serve as a source of inspiration for countless aspiring cricketers and sportspersons across the region, encouraging them to pursue excellence with determination and commitment.

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Extending his best wishes, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that Auqib Nabi would make the most of the opportunity on the international stage and contribute significantly to India’s success in the series.

He wished him a successful debut and many more milestones in his cricketing career, expressing hope that he would continue to bring laurels to the nation and make Jammu & Kashmir proud.