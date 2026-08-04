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Home / Videos / CM condemns S Kashmir killings, Says Security Forces Should Ensure Such Incidents not Repeated

CM condemns S Kashmir killings, Says Security Forces Should Ensure Such Incidents not Repeated

Chief minister Omar Abdullah condemned the recent killings in south Kashmir. He said no religion permits such killing and added that it is hoped that security forces should ensure that such incidents are not repeated ...

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Daily Excelsior
01:29 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Chief minister Omar Abdullah condemned the recent killings in south Kashmir. He said no religion permits such killing and added that it is hoped that security forces should ensure that such incidents are not repeated

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