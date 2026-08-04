CM condemns S Kashmir killings, Says Security Forces Should Ensure Such Incidents not Repeated
Chief minister Omar Abdullah condemned the recent killings in south Kashmir. He said no religion permits such killing and added that it is hoped that security forces should ensure that such incidents are not repeated ...
Chief minister Omar Abdullah condemned the recent killings in south Kashmir. He said no religion permits such killing and added that it is hoped that security forces should ensure that such incidents are not repeated
Advertisement
Advertisement