CM charges BJP with offering money, ministerial berths to NC MLAs

Abdullah accuses Centre of widening Delhi-Kashmir distance

Not to mistake our patience on statehood for weakness: Omar

Fayaz Bukhari

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SRINAGAR, July 11: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today while stepping up his demand for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir asked the Centre not to mistake his government's patience for weakness and clarify what it means by "appropriate time".

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Addressing party workers during a convention at Naseem Bagh in Hazratbal here, Omar said that his party had deliberately chosen dialogue over confrontation but warned that restraint should not be seen as surrender.

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The Chief Minister questioned the delay in restoring statehood and the Centre to clarify what it meant by restoring it at the "appropriate time."

"If your appropriate time is when the BJP comes to power in J&K, then you should have the courage to say so in Parliament," he asked.

Omar said he had staked his political future on engaging with the Centre, believing it would fulfil its promise to restore Statehood after the completion of delimitation and Assembly elections.

However, he alleged that the commitment had not been honoured despite both processes having been completed.

The Chief Minister accused the Centre of effectively punishing the people of J&K for electing an NC-led government in the 2024 Assembly elections.

"What is our fault if the people of J&K gave power to us? The Centre is making the NC's victory a punishment for the people of J&K," he said, adding that if the intention had been to continue governance through the Lieutenant Governor's administration, there had been little point in holding Assembly elections.

Appealing for a united political front on the Statehood issue, the Chief Minister reiterated his invitation to leaders across party lines, including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Altaf Bukhari, to participate in the July 20 protest in New Delhi, saying that the demand transcended party politics.

He also called for protest demonstrations at district headquarters across J&K on the same day, urging participants to raise only one slogan demanding the restoration of Statehood.

Omar said that the proposed July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar would mark "only the beginning" of a broader agitation for the restoration of Statehood.

"The Delhi protest is only the beginning. Where we go from there and how we shape the movement will be decided in the coming days. That will also depend on whether the Centre is ready to talk to us about the restoration of Statehood," he said.

The Chief Minister also drew comparisons with Ladakh, alleging that while the Centre was willing to engage with leaders there and discuss constitutional safeguards, it was refusing to hold similar talks with J&K on Statehood.

He said the NC had now realised that "without protest, we will not get anything," and said the party had therefore decided to launch a public movement.

Omar linked the delay in restoring Statehood to the proposed panchayat and urban local body, saying that while the NC supported the polls, their timing would not be decided by the Centre alone.

"We also say these elections should be held. But the panchayat and ULB elections will be held at the right time, and that time will be decided by us. You alone cannot decide the right time; we can also decide it," he said.

The Chief Minister alleged attempts to engineer defections within the NC, claiming that BJP functionaries had approached some NC legislators with offers of money, ministerial positions and the restoration of Statehood in return for supporting the BJP.

He alleged that a BJP office-bearer, who is also a Supreme Court lawyer, had offered one of the party's Jammu-based MLAs Rs 20-30 crore, a ministerial berth and the restoration of Statehood if he switched sides.

Omar, however, asserted that such attempts would not succeed and said the BJP would not be allowed to "enter through the back door."

Addressing party workers, the NC president and former Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah accused the Centre of widening the "distance between Delhi and Kashmir" despite assurances to bridge the trust deficit.

Abdullah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured regional leaders during a meeting in New Delhi, held in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, that the "distance between Delhi and Kashmir" would be erased.

"But has that happened till date? They have only increased the distance," he said.

The NC Chief said he had told Modi during the meeting, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Lieutenant Governor, that the biggest challenge was the lack of trust between New Delhi and the people of J&K.

"I told them that the unfortunate thing was that we did not trust you and you did not trust us. I told the meeting that there was a need to rebuild this trust," he said.

"The Prime Minister then said the distance between Delhi and Kashmir would be erased. But I want to ask: has that happened till date?" he asked.

Stressing that the people of J&K deserved "respect and dignity", Abdullah said the National Conference had been peacefully seeking the restoration of Statehood.

"We are the crown of India, not a shoe. We also deserve respect, and to restore that respect and dignity, we have been peacefully appealing to you to restore Statehood," he said.

Reiterating the party's longstanding stand on J&Ks' constitutional status, Abdullah alleged that successive Governments had weakened Article 370 instead of honouring commitments to restore its original position.

Recalling discussions with former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao, the NC Chief said Rao had publicly promised to address the erosion of Article 370 and had declared that "the sky is the limit" for J&K while ruling out "independence".

"We never asked for independence. We are part of the country, and we want to strengthen that part of the country, not weaken it," Abdullah said, adding that the assurances were never implemented because of a lack of trust.

The NC president also criticised political leaders from J&K whom he accused of taking different positions in New Delhi and in the Union Territory.He urged them to "leave this slavery" and join the fight for J&K's rights instead of pursuing personal interests.