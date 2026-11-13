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Home / Latest News / CM Chairs Council Of Ministers Meeting In Jammu, Deliberates On Key Proposals For Public Welfare

CM Chairs Council Of Ministers Meeting In Jammu, Deliberates On Key Proposals For Public Welfare

Jammu, Nov 13: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers in Jammu. In a post on X, the Chief Minister's office said the meeting deliberated on key proposals aimed at strengthening public welfare,...

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Daily Excelsior
07:13 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Jammu, Nov 13: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers in Jammu.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's office said the meeting deliberated on key proposals aimed at strengthening public welfare, accelerating equitable development and advancing transparent, responsive and effective governance across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was held at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu and was attended by members of the Council of Ministers.

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Details of the proposals discussed in the meeting were not immediately shared.

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