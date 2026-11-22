Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 21: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today called upon the graduating Class of 2026 of IILM University to actively participate in governance, public life, and nation-building, stressing that the country's demographic dividend can translate into lasting prosperity only through responsible leadership and meaningful engagement.

The Chief Minister was addressing the Convocation Ceremony as Chief Guest in New Delhi.

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Addressing the graduating students, faculty members, and parents, the Chief Minister said young people must recognise their responsibility in shaping the country's institutions and future. Observing that voting is only the beginning of democratic participation and not its entirety, he said, "Voting is the entry ticket to democracy, not the entirety of the performance," and urged capable, ethical, and educated youth not to remain detached from governance and public affairs.

The Chief Minister highlighted various avenues through which young professionals can contribute to governance, including ethical entrepreneurship, data-driven public policy, grassroots-level engagement, and public service. He stressed that governance is not confined to political offices but requires participation and commitment from every section of society.

Reflecting on his experience of governing Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah emphasised that trust between citizens and the government is fundamental to development and effective administration.

Inviting young graduates to look at Jammu and Kashmir beyond its tourism potential, he encouraged them to engage with the region as investors, educators, and innovators.

"When young professionals from Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai collaborate with young minds from Srinagar and Jammu, we strengthen the fabric of the nation," he said.

The Chief Minister also shared five guiding principles with the graduating students, emphasising the importance of listening before leading, creating opportunities for others, exercising strategic patience, maintaining uncompromising integrity, and nurturing lifelong curiosity. He urged the graduates to view their degrees not merely as academic achievements, but as a responsibility to contribute meaningfully to society and make a positive difference in the lives of others.

During the convocation, IILM University conferred honorary Doctor of Philosophy degrees (Honoris Causa) upon three distinguished personalities-former Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Tata Motors Limited Ravi Kant, eminent educationist Dasho Arun Kapur, and Dr. V. L. Indira Dutt-alongside awarding doctoral degrees, Dr. Kulwant Rai Gold Medals, and certificates of merit to graduating scholars across various disciplines.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Nihar Amoncar delivered the welcome address, Chancellor P. Dwarakanath formally declared the Convocation open and addressed the gathering, and Chairperson Malvika Rai felicitated the Chief Guest.