CM calls for shared responsibility to shape future of J&K children

*Assures to address teachers’ issues

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 25: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said that the responsibility of shaping the future of our children cannot be placed on teachers alone, stressing that the Government, parents and teachers must work together to prepare children for a rapidly changing world.

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Addressing a one-day Education Conference organized by the J&K Teachers Forum at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), the Chief Minister said teachers play a crucial role in determining the future of children, but placing the entire responsibility on them would be unfair and add unnecessary pressure to an already demanding profession.

The conference, themed "Child is Our Priority", brought together educators, researchers, policymakers and teachers to deliberate on key issues confronting the education sector, the challenges being faced by teachers and students, and the way forward.

Reflecting on the changing nature of the teaching profession, Omar Abdullah said the challenges before teachers today are very different from those faced 10, 15 or 20 years ago.

"There was a time when we could not even think of complaining about teachers. From KG to Class 12, I do not remember ever complaining to my parents about any teacher," he said, adding that children today are growing up in a vastly different environment.

He said that while children must certainly be encouraged to ask questions, they must also learn to listen and engage with the answers they receive.

He pointed out that teachers today have to compete for the attention of children with smartphones, social media, multiple television channels and now artificial intelligence.

Omar Abdullah also acknowledged that the Government itself often adds to the responsibilities of teachers by involving them in a range of activities beyond classroom teaching.

From preparing students for cultural programmes on the occasion of national events to organizing activities on various important commemorative days or participating in events such as Nasha Mukt Bharat campaigns or election-related duties, teachers are frequently called upon to shoulder additional responsibilities, he said.

The Chief Minister assured the teaching community that the Government would address their genuine service-related and professional concerns, including transfers, Departmental Promotion Committees, vacancies and other issues.

"If you have problems with transfers, if you have problems with DPCs, if you have problems with vacancies, if you have problems with other things, then we have to solve those problems," he said, assuring the teachers that he and Education Minister Sakina Itoo would work together to resolve their issues.

Omar Abdullah said there was a need to acknowledge the difficult conditions in which many teachers work, particularly in remote and rural schools.

He also pointed to disparities in the distribution of teachers, noting that some city schools have more teachers and fewer students, while remote schools continue to face shortages.

The Chief Minister underlined that addressing infrastructure deficiencies and filling vacancies were responsibilities of the Government and not of teachers.

"There are gaps in the infrastructure. We talk about smart classes, but how far have we been able to take them? Smart classes are far away. In some places, we are still not able to provide the right infrastructure for the schools-with schools functioning in rented accommodation, unsafe buildings," he said.

He said that while the Government was gradually working to improve school infrastructure, the responsibility for fixing these deficiencies rested with the administration.

Chief Minister said that providing infrastructure, filling up of vacancies is the responsibility of the Government. "Strengthening your hands so that you can do your work properly is the responsibility of me and my colleagues," he said.

The Chief Minister urged teachers to focus on helping children identify their aspirations and preparing them to contribute positively to Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to the issue of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), the Chief Minister said the Government had repeatedly attempted to raise the matter and would continue to make its voice heard.

The Chief Minister also emphasized that teachers should not feel that the Government was placing the entire burden of educational transformation on their shoulders and then leaving them to deal with the challenges alone.

Minister for Education Sakina Itoo and Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani also addressed the conference and highlighted the pivotal role of teachers in society. They also outlined various initiatives undertaken by the Omar Abdullah-led Government since assuming office, including the reversal of the winter session in Kashmir valley and in winter zones of Jammu division.

MLA Beerwah Dr Shafi Ahmed Wani, MLA Khansahab Saifuddin Bhat, Director School Education Kashmir Naseer Ahmed Wani, Chief Education Officers, Chairman J&K Teachers Forum Mohd Shafi Rather, office bearers of the Forum and a large number of teachers were present on the occasion.