CM calls for expanding employment opportunities for youth

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 28: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today reaffirmed his Government's commitment to expanding employment opportunities for the youth, saying that while Government jobs alone are not the solution to unemployment, it is the Government's responsibility to create more avenues for youth through private sector recruitment, entrepreneurship and industry partnerships.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing the valedictory session of the 77th State-Level Mega Job Fair at Amar Singh College, Srinagar. The event was organised by Desh Bhagat University, Punjab, and Cluster University of Srinagar in collaboration with NIELIT, Nations Development Association (NDA) and MY Bharat.

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Minister for Education Sakeena Itoo, Commissioner Secretary School Education Ram Niwas Sharma, Vice Chancellor Cluster University of Srinagar, Vice Chancellors of several universities from Jammu and Kashmir, President Desh Bhagat University Punjab Dr. Sandeep Singh, Principal Amar Singh College, principals and deans of various colleges, members of the teaching fraternity and students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that institutions of higher learning have a responsibility that extends beyond awarding degrees. He observed that universities and colleges must actively support students in transitioning from education to employment through continuous engagement and career facilitation.

He noted that for decades, educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir had largely considered their responsibility fulfilled once students graduated. Appreciating the initiative taken by Cluster University Srinagar and Desh Bhagat University in organising the mega job fair, he described it as a significant step towards bridging the gap between education and employment.

The Chief Minister highlighted the encouraging outcome of the job fair, stating that of the nearly 5,300 registered candidates, around 470 youth secured job offers, while another 430 candidates reached the final stages of recruitment, requiring only the completion of interview formalities. He said that nearly 900 young men and women had either secured employment or were on the verge of being employed, describing it as an impressive success rate for an initiative that is still in its early stages.

He expressed confidence that with more such employment drives, the number of placements would continue to rise. Calling the event a landmark initiative for Cluster University Srinagar, he said it demonstrated the immense potential of structured campus recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to institutionalise campus recruitment across all universities and colleges in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that universities, including the University of Kashmir, Islamic University of Science and Technology, University of Jammu, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology and other higher educational institutions, should organise recruitment drives regularly so that students get employment opportunities before completing their studies.

Stating that merely asserting Government jobs are not the solution to unemployment is not enough, Omar Abdullah said the Government cannot abdicate its responsibility after making such a statement. "If we cannot provide Government employment to every young person, then it becomes our duty to open more doors of opportunity. We cannot simply tell our youth to look elsewhere; we must create opportunities for them through private sector engagement, skill development and industry partnerships," he said.

The Chief Minister also underscored the importance of promoting entrepreneurship alongside employment. Referring to the Government's recent initiatives to strengthen the startup ecosystem, he said efforts were underway to connect young entrepreneurs with venture capital fund and handholding of startups so that those wishing to establish their own enterprises receive the necessary institutional support.

He reiterated that the Government would continue making every possible effort to ensure that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir receive opportunities comparable to those available elsewhere in the country and abroad.

Earlier, the Chief Minister handed over offer letters to students who were selected during the campus recruitment process.

On the occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between Cluster University of Srinagar and Desh Bhagat University, Punjab in presence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, aimed at strengthening academic collaboration, skill development initiatives and enhancing employment opportunities for students.

The mega job fair brought together more than 50 reputed employers from various parts of the country, including companies with operations in the Gulf and Middle East.

The event offered direct employment opportunities to graduates, postgraduates, diploma holders and skilled youth through on-the-spot interviews, screening and recruitment, while also providing career guidance and valuable industry exposure.