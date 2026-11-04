CM calls for completion of new Assembly complex in time

Inspects construction work

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today inspected ongoing construction of the new Legislative Assembly complex here and reviewed the progress of the prestigious project, stressing the need for its timely completion while ensuring the highest standards of quality.

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During the inspection, Omar was briefed by the concerned officers on the status of construction and the measures being undertaken to accelerate the pace of work.

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The Chief Minister emphasised the need for effective coordination among the concerned departments and executing agency, systematic execution of works and strict adherence to prescribed specifications. He underscored the importance of completing the project within the stipulated timeline, given its significance as a key institutional infrastructure for Jammu and Kashmir.

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The new Legislative Assembly Complex, being constructed at a revised estimated cost of Rs 208.53 crore, has a total built-up area of 22,165 square metres. The project was initially taken up in 2012, but construction remained stalled since 2018.

The long-pending project was revived following the grant of revised administrative approval by the present Government in 2025, paving the way for the resumption of construction.

Under the Omar Abdullah-led Government, work on the project resumed on February 15, 2026, with October 31, 2027, fixed as the scheduled date of completion. An expenditure of Rs 5.97 crore had been incurred on the project up to October 31, 2026.

The six-level complex will house a modern Assembly Hall, Central Hall, visitor and press galleries, committee rooms and advanced building management systems.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned departments and executing agency to maintain close coordination and ensure expeditious execution of the project without compromising on quality or the stipulated completion timeline.

He reiterated the Government’s commitment to strengthening institutional infrastructure and ensuring the timely completion of projects of public importance.

Speaker Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather; Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary; Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta; Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department, Anil Kumar Singh; Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, M. Raju; Secretary, Law Department, Achal Sethi; and other senior officers accompanied the Chief Minister during the inspection.