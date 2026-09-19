CM attends conference on ‘financing India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat’

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 18: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today attended the two-day conference on "Financing India's Journey towards Viksit Bharat", organised by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman attended the inaugural session of the conference of State Finance Ministers and Finance Secretaries of States and Union Territories with Legislature.

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The two-day conference provides a platform for deliberations on financing challenges and policy priorities shaping India's development journey towards Viksit Bharat, while exploring policy complementarities between the Centre and the States through a combination of academic rigour and practical policy perspectives.

Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, Finance Ministers and senior representatives from several States and Union Territories are participating in the conference.

The deliberations are also providing an opportunity to explore clear financial pathways for Jammu & Kashmir, with a focus on macroeconomic growth, agricultural transformation and renewable energy, aimed at advancing sustainable and inclusive development.