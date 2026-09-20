CM attends concluding day of Viksit Bharat financing conference

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 19: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today attended the concluding day of the two-day high-level conference on "Financing India's Journey towards Viksit Bharat," organised by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

The conference brought together State Finance Ministers and Finance Secretaries of States and Union Territories with Legislature to deliberate on strategies for financing India's long-term development and growth.

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The Chief Minister noted the significance of the deliberations in shaping strategies for the long-term growth of the country and Jammu & Kashmir, particularly in areas of developmental financing, agricultural marketing and renewable energy.

The conference featured deliberations by eminent experts and economists on various aspects of financing the shared vision of Viksit Bharat.

The sessions covered key themes including the macroeconomic outlook, financing agricultural transformation and financing the energy transition.

The discussions provided insights into the challenges ahead while highlighting the opportunities before India in its journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat.