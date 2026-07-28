CM assures full Govt support to safeguard Kashmir’s cricket bat industry

Excelsior Correspondent

SANGAM (BIJBEHARA), July 27: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today reaffirmed his Government's commitment to protecting and strengthening Kashmir's iconic cricket bat industry, asserting that it is the Government's responsibility to ensure the traditional sector not only survives but flourishes for generations to come.

Interacting with members of the Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association at the Hallamulla Sangam Industrial Estate here, the Chief Minister said the Government would take all necessary steps to address the concerns of manufacturers, particularly regarding the sustainable availability of willow wood, uninterrupted power supply, infrastructure support and ease of doing business.

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Responding to the concerns raised by the association, the Chief Minister said that immediate steps were necessary to safeguard the cricket bat industry, adding that preserving traditional industries was as important as attracting new ones.

Describing the cricket bat industry as one of Jammu and Kashmir's unique strengths, Omar Abdullah said it is backed by locally available raw material, skilled craftsmen and a well-established market across the country and abroad.

The Chief Minister said that the industry possessed all the strengths needed to succeed, including locally available raw material, skilled workers and a ready market, and that the government was committed to ensuring its continued growth.

Addressing the key concern of shrinking willow resources, the Chief Minister observed that the demand for scientific willow plantation was reasonable and that continuous harvesting without replantation posed a serious threat to the industry's future.

Drawing examples from international best practices, he said the Government would promote systematic replantation of willow trees to ensure a continuous and sustainable supply of raw material.

He added that the Government would ensure systematic replantation of willow trees and examine improved varieties to secure a sustainable supply of raw material.

The Chief Minister also assured the manufacturers that the government would take effective measures to curb illegal movement of willow clefts by strengthening monitoring mechanisms and check-posts.

Responding to demands for better infrastructure, Omar Abdullah said a proposal for improving electricity supply to the industrial estate would be prepared and taken up with the Power Development Department for approval.

Later, the Chief Minister visited a cricket bat manufacturing unit in the industrial estate, where he observed the intricate process of cricket bat production from willow clefts to finished bats. He interacted with workers and artisans engaged in various stages of manufacturing, appreciating their craftsmanship and contribution to preserving Kashmir's globally acclaimed cricket bat industry.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment Javed Ahmed Rana, MLA Bijbehara-Srigufwara Dr. Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri, Director Industries Kashmir, Chief Executive Officer JKBOCWWB, Director Rakhs and Farms, Director Handloom and Handicrafts, representatives of the Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association and other senior officers were present on the occasion.