Lucknow, Nov 12: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday described bulldozers as a brand associated with the state and suggested that CNH Industrial, which is setting up a tractor manufacturing plant in Gautam Buddh Nagar, could also manufacture them in Uttar Pradesh.

The bulldozer has emerged as a potent political symbol of the Adityanath-led government in UP, representing its "tough-on-crime" and "anti-encroachment" image, while also becoming a rallying point for supporters and a subject of opposition criticism over alleged selective demolitions.

"You must have heard about Uttar Pradesh's bulldozer. I would like to tell CNH that since you are manufacturing tractors in Uttar Pradesh, you can also manufacture bulldozers here. There will automatically be demand for them in the country and abroad because it has already become a brand here," Adityanath said.

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The chief minister was virtually addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of CNH Industrial's tractor manufacturing plant in Sector 8D of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area.

Making a pitch for the state's improved law and order situation, Adityanath said UP, which faced several questions over 'neglect, backwardness and lawlessness' before 2017, had transformed from a 'state of unrest' into one of celebration under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Uttar Pradesh has moved from the rule of mafia to the rule of law," he said.

He attributed the improvement in law and order not just to police recruitment and modernisation but also to the government's zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals.

Adityanath noted that a strong law and order environment had helped UP move rapidly towards becoming a destination for ease of doing business, fearless business and investor confidence.

He mentioned that companies from India and abroad were now lining up to invest in the state, which had established a new identity as one of the country's major investment destinations.

Adityanath also referred to the transformation of the Jewar region, saying the area, which was once notorious for crime and violence, was now emerging as a major investment destination.

He credited farmers, public representatives and local people for contributing to the region's development, saying their cooperation had helped bring large investments to the area.

The remarks came as the state government seeks to showcase its law and order record and investment-friendly environment ahead of the 2027 UP Assembly elections. (Agencies)