CM Adityanath assures housing, medical aid for needy during Janata Darshan

GORAKHPUR (UP), June 27: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday assured people that the State Government would provide housing to eligible beneficiaries and financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses.

Interacting with people during a Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath temple for the second consecutive day of his visit, Adityanath said the Government is committed to ensuring that every eligible person receives the benefits of welfare schemes and public grievances are addressed promptly.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister met around 200 people during the public grievance programme held outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan. He heard their grievances, collected applications and directed administrative and police officials to ensure that all complaints are resolved in a time-bound, impartial and effective manner.

He instructed officials to deal with people's problems with sensitivity and assured a woman, who said she did not own a house, that she would be provided housing under a government scheme.

Several people sought financial assistance for medical treatment. The Chief Minister assured them that "no one's treatment will stop due to lack of money." He also assured financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for a woman undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi.

After hearing another woman's medical grievance, Adityanath directed officials to arrange for her treatment either at AIIMS Gorakhpur or BRD Medical College.

On complaints related to land encroachment, the Chief Minister instructed the police to take strict action against those found illegally occupying others' lands. (PTI)