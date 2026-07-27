CM Omar Abdullah Visits Cricket Bat Manufacturing Hub In Anantnag

SRINAGAR, Jul 27: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday visited the cricket bat manufacturing hub at Halmulla in Anantnag to review the issues faced by the industry.

Abdullah said the visit focused on ensuring a sustainable supply of raw material, safeguarding the interests of local manufacturers, improving workers' safety and working conditions, and strengthening infrastructure support for the industry.

"Chief Minister, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister @Surinderch55, Minister @JavedRanaa and MLA Srigufwara-Bijbehara @DrVeeri, visited the Industrial Estate at Hallamullah, Sangam, today to review the issues faced by the Kashmir cricket bat manufacturing industry," Abdullah posted on the official X handle.