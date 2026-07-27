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Home / Latest News / CM Omar Abdullah Visits Cricket Bat Manufacturing Hub In Anantnag

CM Omar Abdullah Visits Cricket Bat Manufacturing Hub In Anantnag

SRINAGAR, Jul 27: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday visited the cricket bat manufacturing hub at Halmulla in Anantnag to review the issues faced by the industry. Abdullah said the visit focused on ensuring a sustainable supply...

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Daily Excelsior
07:03 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, meets representatives and owners of the Bat Industrial Estate during his visit to Sangam, in Anantnag district

SRINAGAR, Jul 27: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday visited the cricket bat manufacturing hub at Halmulla in Anantnag to review the issues faced by the industry.

Abdullah said the visit focused on ensuring a sustainable supply of raw material, safeguarding the interests of local manufacturers, improving workers' safety and working conditions, and strengthening infrastructure support for the industry.

"Chief Minister, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister @Surinderch55, Minister @JavedRanaa and MLA Srigufwara-Bijbehara @DrVeeri, visited the Industrial Estate at Hallamullah, Sangam, today to review the issues faced by the Kashmir cricket bat manufacturing industry," Abdullah posted on the official X handle.

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