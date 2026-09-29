CM Abdullah Schools First-Time MLA On Question Hour Procedure In J&K Assembly

Srinagar, Sep 29: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday schooled first-time BJP MLA Devyani Rana on Question Hour procedure in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly after the House's youngest member raised an unrelated issue while asking supplementaries.

Rana, daughter of Abdullah's one-time close confidante who later joined the BJP, had asked a question on digitisation of land records in Jammu and Kashmir. The Chief Minister replied as per procedure.

However, when Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather allowed Rana to ask a supplementary question, she sought to "advise" the government on how the Uttar Pradesh government was using women's services to distribute electricity bills.

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As the Nagrota MLA went on with her suggestion, Abdullah intervened, saying Rana needed to learn the House's proceedings.

"The honourable is new here. May be her seniors need to teach her about the procedure of the House," Abdullah said.

The Speaker told Rana that she would have to confine her supplementary to the question she had listed for Question Hour.

As Rana did not relent, the speaker called for the next question listed in the business for the day.

On Monday, Abdullah -- while replying to the debate on the statehood resolution -- lamented that Rana raised the slogans of 'Jammu ke jaichand' against some members of the treasury benches.

"It is unfortunate that Rana raised the slogan of 'Jammu k jaichand'. This slogan was used most against her father, the late Devender Rana, who was a very close aide of mine," Abdullah said. (Agencies)