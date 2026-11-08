Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / CM Abdullah Receives Public Delegations On Diwali In Jammu, Extend Greetings

CM Abdullah Receives Public Delegations On Diwali In Jammu, Extend Greetings

JAMMU, Nov 8: Several public delegations and citizens on Sunday called on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his residence here to extend Diwali greetings, an official said. The chief minister warmly received the visitors, interacted with them...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
03:51 PM Nov 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, Nov 8: Several public delegations and citizens on Sunday called on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his residence here to extend Diwali greetings, an official said.

The chief minister warmly received the visitors, interacted with them and reciprocated their wishes, extending greetings for a happy, peaceful and prosperous festival of lights, the official said.

Abdullah also extended Diwali greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and all those celebrating the festival across the country and abroad.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra