Cluster University of Jammu begins preparations for Convocation ceremony

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: Cluster University of Jammu (CLUJ) has formally commenced preparations for its first Convocation ceremony, marking a historic milestone in the University's academic journey since its establishment.

To initiate the planning process, a meeting of the newly constituted Pre-Preparatory Committee was held today in the conference hall of the Vice-Chancellor's Secretariat. The meeting focused on developing a comprehensive action plan and strategic roadmap to ensure the successful organization of the University's maiden convocation.

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The committee comprises senior university administrators, Deans, Principals of Constituent Colleges and academic leaders entrusted with coordinating various aspects of the prestigious event.

During the meeting, Ankur Mahajan, Registrar and Dr Ranvijay Singh, Controller of Examinations, presented a detailed overview of the proposed preparations. They outlined the tentative timeline, planning framework, logistical arrangements and key administrative measures required for the smooth and successful conduct of the University's inaugural Convocation ceremony.

The meeting was attended by Dr Twinkle Suri, Dean Academic Affairs; Dr Vishal Sharma, Dean, School of Social Sciences; Dr Chandra Shekher, Dean, School of Sciences; Dr Monika Sharma, Dean, School of Arts; Prof Romesh Kumar Gupta, Principal, GGM Science College; Prof Sanjay Kumar Verma, Principal, MAM College; Prof Sunil Gupta, Principal, SPMR College of Commerce; Dr Kulvinder Kour, Principal, PSPS, Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar; Dr Jyoti Parihar, Principal, Government College of Education; Prof Meenakshi Bandral, Director, IQAC; Dr Shafia Saleem, Director, Extension and Outreach; Nagesh Jamwal, FA/CAO and others.

The committee members held detailed deliberations on the various administrative, academic, logistical, protocol, and technological arrangements necessary for the successful conduct of the convocation. They also discussed mechanisms for effective coordination among different committees and stakeholders to ensure seamless execution of the event.

The meeting concluded with a unanimous resolve to work in close coordination and with utmost dedication to organize the University's first-ever Convocation ceremony as a memorable academic occasion that reflects the excellence, achievements, and growing stature of Cluster University of Jammu.