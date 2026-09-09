CLUJ VC Prof Chandrasekar bags National Entrepreneurship honour

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: Cluster University of Jammu (CLUJ) has added another significant achievement to its academic profile with Vice Chancellor Prof K S Chandrasekar being conferred the prestigious Dr V G Patel National Runner-up Award 2026 in the Traditional Entrepreneurship Category.

Instituted in honour of Dr V G Patel, the founding Director of the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, the award recognises outstanding contributions of educators, trainers and mentors in promoting entrepreneurship and innovation.

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The recognition assumes significance as the award attracted 532 applications from 302 institutions across 18 countries, including 25 Indian states. Following a rigorous multi-stage selection process involving screening and two rounds of interviews, only 12 candidates were shortlisted for the final round before the awardees were selected.

Prof Chandrasekar has over 22 years of teaching and research experience in entrepreneurship and has contributed to establishing Entrepreneurship Development Cells at the University of Kerala and other universities. His academic credentials include more than 200 research publications, two patents and 12 books. He has also successfully guided nine scholars for their Ph D degrees in Entrepreneurship.