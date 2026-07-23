CLUJ, FICCI FLO JKL sign MoU to empower female students

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 22: Cluster University of Jammu (CLUJ) and the FICCI-FLO Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh chapter today signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at empowering women through education, skill development, and entrepreneurship.

The MoU was formally signed by Ankur Mahajan, Registrar CLUJ and Varsha Bansal, chairperson, FICCI FLO JKL, in the presence of dignitaries from both institutions. Dr K S Chandrasekar, Vice Chancellor CLUJ, presided over the event and emphasized the university's commitment to nurturing future leaders and strengthening the workforce through the empowerment of female students.

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Varsha Bansal highlighted the organization's dedication to empowering women across all stages of life and noted that this partnership marks a significant step towards creating meaningful opportunities for young women in the region.

Aarti Chowdhary, past chairperson, FICCI FLO JKL, stated that the forum believes in the power to empower, and that empowered women can empower other women.

A central feature of the collaboration is the formation of the FICCI FLO Young Women Affinity Group (YWAG) on the campus of CLUJ. This group will foster peer learning, capacity building and professional growth, creating a supportive ecosystem for female students.

The ceremony was graced by distinguished dignitaries from CLUJ, including Prof Twinkle Suri, Dean of Academic Affairs, Prof (Dr) Ranvijay Singh, Controller of Examinations, Nagesh Jamwal, Financial Advisor & Chief Accounts Officer, Dr Meenakshi Bandral, Director, IQAC, Dr Shafia Saleem, Director Extension & Outreach, and Dr Avtar Changotra, Department of Chemistry.

From FICCI FLO JKL, dignitaries included Varuna Anand (National Initiative Head) and Aarti Chowdhary, former chairperson, FICCI FLO JKL.