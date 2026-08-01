Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods, Landslides In Minamarg; Bakerwal Families Rescued

Drass, Aug 1: A cloudburst struck the Mina-2 area of Minamarg in Drass on Friday evening, triggering flash floods and landslides that affected several temporary shelters of Bakerwal families and disrupted traffic on the Drass-Srinagar National Highway.

The sudden flash floods and landslides impacted four temporary shelters (deras) of Bakerwal families located opposite Police Post Minamarg. Around 20 persons were affected by the incident. Prompt action by police personnel averted any loss of life as all the affected families were safely evacuated to the Police Post Minamarg building and the nearby Sheep Husbandry Department building.

During the incident, a Wagon R car was swept away by the flash floods. However, officials said all occupants of the vehicle escaped safely and no casualties or injuries were reported.

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The flash floods also led to the temporary suspension of traffic on the Drass-Srinagar National Highway at the affected stretch. Police personnel, assisted by road clearance machinery, are engaged in removing debris and restoring traffic at the earliest.

Meanwhile, District Police Drass has appealed to commuters, tourists and local residents to avoid crossing overflowing streams, water channels and other flood-prone areas. People have also been advised to exercise extreme caution while travelling until weather conditions improve and normal traffic is restored. (KNT)