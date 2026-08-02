Cloudburst triggers flash flood in Chatroo; schools shut in Kishtwar, Doda

2 youth hurt in Nowshera landslide

Traffic disruption for several hours on NH

Gopal Sharma

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JAMMU, Aug 1: At least two residential houses and about half a dozen shops were damaged, while a car and two bikes were swept away after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district early Saturday, whereas, two persons were injured in a landslide in Nowshera area last night.

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The traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained disrupted for several hours due to heavy rain and land/mudslides in Deval sinking zone in Samroli area of Udhampur today. With the blockage at this point, the movement of traffic to Batote, Doda, Kishtwar and Bhaderwah also remained suspended for long. The Mughal Road, however, remained operational.

Reports said due to heavy rain, the normal life across the Chenab valley remained paralysed, prompting authorities to close schools in Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts. Officials said the schools have been instructed to conduct online classes.

The cloudburst struck Chatroo town of district Kishtwar at around 2.30 am, resulting in the sudden deluge and partially damaging two residential houses and at least 5-6 shops, and sweeping away a parked Maruti car and two bikes of the locals.

The flash flood also inundated the main market with boulders, mud and slush, and rendered the Kishtwar-Chatroo-Sinthan Top- Anantnag National Highway blocked for several hours. However, the road was later restored by the concerned authorities after several hours of hectic efforts.

SDM Chatroo, Nayeem Mughal said that the incident took place at around 2.30 am and flash flood badly hit the town. He said the local Nalla was over flooded and it caused damage to the two houses and some shops. However, no loss of life was reported. He said two houses were also partially damaged due to another flash flood at Dedpeth village during early hours today.

Mughal said debris/ boulders spread over 200 mts of area on the road were removed at Chatroo and the highway was restored during the day. Flash flood created about 30-40 ft deep trenches in the Nallah. The loss of property was being assessed, he added.

The officials at Kishtwar said that Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Sharma immediately mobilised agencies and departments concerned to carry out rescue, damage assessment, and restoration operations during morning hours.

All the affected persons have been evacuated to safe locations, the officials said, adding assessment of structural damage to houses, shops, roads and drainage is underway.

The Deputy Commissioner has appealed to residents to follow official advisories, avoid approaching drains, unstable water channels, and cooperate with authorities for their safety.

Union Minister in PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh said he spoke to the Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar shortly after receiving reports of the cloudburst.

The minister said affected shopkeepers and business owners would be provided compensation in accordance with the government's relief norms. He said the government has strengthened disaster preparedness in the district following last year's devastating Chashoti cloudburst in Paddar that left over 65 people, mostly devotees visiting Machail Mata shrine, dead. Around 32 people also went missing in the natural calamity.

Singh said the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences has installed one Early Warning System (EWS) each in Kishtwar and Machhail to improve advance weather monitoring and provide timely alerts during extreme weather events. An automatic weather station is also being installed in the Padder area, he said.

In Kishtwar, the Chief Education officer ordered the closure of all the government and private schools for the day on Saturday, citing heavy rainfall, slippery roads, and the possibility of shooting stones. A similar order was issued in adjoining Doda and Ramban districts.

Meanwhile, SSP National Highway, Raja Adil Ganai said that due to heavy rain during early morning hours today, the movement of vehicles remained suspended for several hours at Deval near Samroli between Udhamopur and Chenani. He said the NHAI had cleared the area by mid night ensuring smooth movement of ongoing Yatra but rain spoiled their efforts.

Ganai said Deval has turned the sinking zone like Thirad which witnessed long trouble for the road users last year. The mudslides and slush stalled the movement of traffic. The NHAI staff laid stones, gravel etc along this muddy patch after the rain stopped and weather improved. One way traffic was restored in the afternoon. He said initially stranded LMVs were also allowed to cross and later the HMVs were allowed to move towards Kashmir. The stranded vehicles were also allowed to move towards Doda and Kishtwar, the SSP added.

Meanwhile, two persons hailing from Rajal were injured due to land slide in Nowshera area last night. The injured were removed to SDH Nowshera by the locals and police.

The people from Rajal and adjoining areas staged a protest against the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), demanding immediate safety measures, adequate compensation for the victims, and permanent protection works along the landslide-prone stretch.

The protest was sparked by a landslide that occurred last night night in the Rajal area, when huge boulders and debris rolled down onto the highway, seriously injuring two local youth. The injured were today referred to Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu.

The protesters alleged that despite repeated landslides and frequent rockfall incidents on the vulnerable Rajal-Chingas stretch, adequate preventive measures have not been taken to safeguard commuters. They demanded an ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh for each injured youth and urged the government to bear the entire cost of their medical treatment.