Cloudburst In Kishtwar’s Chatroo Damages Several Structures; No Casualties Reported

Jammu, Aug 1: A cloudburst hit Chatroo area of Kishtwar district in the early hours of Saturday, triggering a flash surge of water and debris that damaged multiple structures and sparked panic among residents.

Officials told that the incident occurred around 2:30 AM amid heavy rainfall. Several houses and other buildings suffered damage, but no loss of life or injuries have been reported so far.

The SHO Chatroo, along with police and civil administration teams, reached the site shortly after the incident. Damage assessment is underway, while restoration and relief measures have been started.

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The cloudburst comes amid an ongoing spell of moderate to heavy rain across Jammu and Kashmir. The Meteorological Department had earlier forecast intense showers for the Jammu division and adjoining areas, warning of possible flash floods, landslides, mudslides and waterlogging in vulnerable zones.

In a related incident, heavy rains also led to waterlogging in Pahlipora area of Shopian in south Kashmir early Saturday. Rainwater entered several homes there, and police along with SDRF teams were deployed for rescue and relief operations.

Authorities have urged people living in low-lying and landslide-prone areas to stay alert and avoid venturing near streams, nallahs and unstable slopes until weather improves.

Officials said the situation in Chatroo is being closely monitored. Further details are awaited.