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Home / Videos / Cloudburst In Kishtwar’s Chatroo Damages Several Structures; No Casualties Reported

Cloudburst In Kishtwar’s Chatroo Damages Several Structures; No Casualties Reported

A cloudburst hit Chatroo area of Kishtwar district in the early hours of Saturday, triggering a flash surge of water and debris that damaged multiple structures and sparked panic among residents. The incident occurred around 2:30 AM amid heavy...

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Daily Excelsior
11:05 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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A cloudburst hit Chatroo area of Kishtwar district in the early hours of Saturday, triggering a flash surge of water and debris that damaged multiple structures and sparked panic among residents. The incident occurred around 2:30 AM amid heavy rainfall. Several houses and other buildings suffered damage, but no loss of life or injuries have been reported so far.

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