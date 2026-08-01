Cloudburst In Kishtwar’s Chatroo Damages Several Structures; No Casualties Reported
A cloudburst hit Chatroo area of Kishtwar district in the early hours of Saturday, triggering a flash surge of water and debris that damaged multiple structures and sparked panic among residents. The incident occurred around 2:30 AM amid heavy...
A cloudburst hit Chatroo area of Kishtwar district in the early hours of Saturday, triggering a flash surge of water and debris that damaged multiple structures and sparked panic among residents. The incident occurred around 2:30 AM amid heavy rainfall. Several houses and other buildings suffered damage, but no loss of life or injuries have been reported so far.
Advertisement
Advertisement