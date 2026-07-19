Bandipora, July 19: A cloudburst struck the Dawar area of Gurez in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Sunday morning, damaging a cowshed, washing away a portion of a local link road and disrupting movement in the area.

According to officials, the cloudburst triggered a sudden surge in the water level of a local nallah, causing damage to public infrastructure and leaving several people stranded on either side of the affected road.

Two cows and household belongings remained trapped inside the damaged cowshed following the incident.

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Soon after the cloudburst, Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel rushed to the spot to assess the situation and evaluate the extent of the damage. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) also launched restoration operations to clear the debris and restore road connectivity at the earliest.

A local resident, Ajaz Ahmad Dar, said the cloudburst caused extensive damage to a cowshed and the link road leading towards Mousum, leaving residents stranded due to the disruption caused by the flash floods.

Despite the damage, no loss of life or injuries were reported in the incident.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as restoration work continues. Residents have been advised to remain cautious and avoid venturing near overflowing nallahs and vulnerable areas until the weather conditions improve. [KNT]