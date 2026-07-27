Closer ties and easier travel: Israel eyes pre-war tourist levels from India by 2027

PANAJI, Jul 26 : Israel expects tourist arrivals from India to return to pre-war levels by 2027, driven by stronger marketing, better air connectivity, streamlined visa process, and closer bilateral ties, a senior tourism official has said.

Israel had witnessed one of its strongest tourism recoveries following the COVID-19 pandemic before the conflict interrupted its growth trajectory, Amruta Bangera, Director of Marketing, Israel Ministry of Tourism, told PTI in Panaji on Saturday.

"Around 69,100 Indian visitors travelled to Israel in 2019, while nearly 44,000 visited between January and September 2023, before the (Israel-Gaza) war," she said.

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"Our recovery following the pandemic was among the strongest across our key source markets, and we were on track to match, or even surpass, pre-pandemic arrival levels," she noted.

Had the conflict not interrupted this momentum, we believe Israel would have been well on its way to welcoming over 100,000 Indian visitors annually, Bangera commented.

Israel, she said, views the current situation as a temporary disruption rather than a long-term challenge. "As stability returns, we are confident that the strong growth trajectory of the Indian market will resume," she added.

The official said that based on the recovery they are witnessing and the initiatives planned, they remain optimistic about restoring Indian visitor arrivals to pre-war levels by 2027.

"In 2025, Israel welcomed nearly 13,900 visitors from India. Despite the challenging circumstances, Indian travellers continued to choose Israel, reflecting the resilience of the market and the enduring interest in the destination," she pointed out.

Speaking about connectivity, Bangera said air access remains one of the biggest growth opportunities for the destination.

"Air connectivity presents significant growth potential in the coming years. While there are currently no direct flights between India and Israel, most major international airlines have resumed operations to Ben Gurion Airport from destinations across the world," she said.

"We are aware that both Indian and Israeli carriers remain keenly interested in this market, and we are optimistic that there will be positive developments in the near future. In the meantime, Indian travellers continue to travel to Israel conveniently via leading Middle Eastern carriers, which have maintained consistent connectivity throughout," she added.

Bangera also noted that Israel's tourism offering has evolved significantly over the past decade, attracting a wider range of travellers from India.

"Our focus has been on positioning Israel as a multifaceted destination that offers far more than one type of travel experience. From culture, heritage and gastronomy to wellness, luxury, adventure and nature, Israel offers diverse experiences that appeal to different traveller interests throughout the year," she said.

"Before the COVID-19 pandemic, we witnessed a clear shift in travel patterns, with a growing number of Indian visitors choosing Israel for leisure holidays, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) travel and other experiential journeys. This reflected the destination's expanding appeal and the changing preferences of Indian travellers," Bangera said.

Religious tourism will always remain an integral part of Israel's tourism offering because of the country's unique spiritual significance, she stressed.

"At the same time, we have successfully broadened Israel's appeal by showcasing its vibrant cities, culinary experiences, luxury offerings, wellness, adventure and world-class MICE infrastructure. Our objective is to continue building on this diversification as the market recovers," she said. (PTI)