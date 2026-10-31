Closely monitor anti-national elements within administration: LG

‘Continue action against narco-terrorists’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting with Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and senior officials to review the security scenario in Kashmir Division.

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The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo; Chief Secretary Designate, Dr. Sajjan Singh Yadav; DGP, Nalin Prabhat; Additional Chief Secretary Home Department, Chandraker Bharti; Special DG Coordination PHQ, S.J.M.Gillani; ADG CID, M.K. Sinha; Commissioner Secretary, GAD, M Raju; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Govind Jaiswal; IGP Kashmir, Sujit Singh; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg; Range DIGs, DCs, SSPs, and other senior officials.

The meeting focused on operational preparedness, security strategies, and future action plans to ensure a peaceful environment in Kashmir Division.

Sinha directed the officials for sustained and aggressive action against terror modules. He emphasized tightening counter-infiltration grids and fostering seamless synergy between the District Administration, Jammu Kashmir Police, Army, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in executing counter-terror operations.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to closely monitor anti-national elements within the administration and prioritize efforts to combat radicalization. He also asked for monthly reviews regarding the attachment of properties belonging to narco-terrorists and the terror-supporting ecosystem. He said the action against narco-terrorists must continue unabated, besides relentless crackdowns on drug smugglers and peddlers, to realize the vision of drug-free Jammu Kashmir.

Emphasizing the swift resolution of public grievances, the Lieutenant Governor stated that fostering a strong connection between citizens, police, and the administration is of paramount importance.

"Under no circumstances should communal harmony and the law & order situation be allowed to deteriorate. We must institutionalize best practices and implement District Convergence Plans to ensure sustainable peace and development," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He called for setting up district-level social media cells to swiftly counter misinformation.

In view of the winter season, the Lieutenant Governor directed the administration to ensure adequate stock and availability of essential commodities and robust snow-clearance mechanisms.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of key infrastructure projects across Kashmir Division.