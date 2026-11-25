Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 24: After remaining closed for over three decades due to the outbreak of militancy, a temple here was reopened on Tuesday, and prayers were held, officials said.

The Durgeshwari Temple in the Fateh Kadal locality of the city here was reopened, and a pooja was held after 37 years, the officials said.

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They said the temple was reopened after cleaning and minor renovation work.

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Akshay Labroo and Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, G V Sundeep Chakravarthy, also attended the pooja.