Clinical J&K drubs West Bengal to storm into Pre-QFs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 13: After thrashing Andhra Pradesh and IPSC in the first two matches, clinical J&K got the better of West Bengal by a narrow margin to script their third consecutive win, thus storming into the Pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing 70th National School Games U-19 Boys Cricket Tournament, being organized by the Government of Madhya Pradesh under the banner of School Games Federation of India (SGFI) at Dadarwara in Madhya Pradesh today.

Batting first, J&K scored 156 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Prabdeep top scored with 54 off 29 balls, while Karanveer contributed 41 off 32 balls. Ruhaan Raj Kalra who had suffered an injury on the wrist showed character and contributed 14 important runs before being run out on the last ball, while Sayan also contributed 14 valuable runs to the total. For West Bengal, Raja captured 4 wickets and Ankush took 2.

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In reply, West Bengal were bundled out for 144 runs, thus losing the match by a narrow margin of 12 runs. Aritra (57), Aditya Raj (28) and Sreejan (14) were the main contributors. Kashif was the wrecker-in-chief, who took 4 important wickets by conceding 17 runs in his 4 overs, while Mujtaba Muzamil and Sayan claimed 2 wickets each.

The team is being accompanied by experienced Bilal Shamas as Coach and former First-Class cricketer Jagtar Singh as Manager.