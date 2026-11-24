NEW DELHI, Nov 23 : President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said that climate change is a shared challenge for India and Nepal, and both the nations must work together to strengthen early warning systems and disaster management.

In a meeting with Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah, who called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she said that the unique and multi-faceted bilateral relations between the two countries are based on their shared civilisational heritage and the deep cherished bonds between the people.

The president expressed her condolences for the loss of life caused by the Bhotekoshi floods.

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She said that as always, in this difficult time, India has stood by Nepal, providing prompt humanitarian assistance and technical support, and will continue to do so as a close partner in the recovery and reconstruction efforts.

The devastating Bhotekoshi floods that struck the Himalayan nation in August, killing at least 1,500 people and leaving over 5,000 missing, are estimated to have cost the country USD 4.7 billion in relief and reconstruction.

Welcoming Prime Minister Shah, President Murmu congratulated him on the strong mandate for his government in the March 2026 elections, and wished him success in his efforts to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

The president underlined that climate change is a shared challenge for both nations, and the two must work together to strengthen early warning systems and disaster management, according to a statement issued by her office.

She said that the Joint Vision document announced during this visit reflects the aspirations of the people of both nations, especially the youth.

President Murmu expressed confidence that it will provide a clear direction for our future cooperation in trade and investment, infrastructure, development partnership, connectivity, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, as well as in new and emerging sectors such as start-ups, digital services, space and innovation.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an economic package worth 24,000 crore Nepalese rupees for Nepal and flagged off a cross-border passenger train alongside his Nepalese counterpart Shah, as both sides finalised a vision document and signed eight pacts to deepen bilateral cooperation, signalling a major reset in ties after a spell of strain over their lingering boundary row. (PTI)