Climate change, glacial hazards, water security key areas discussed in J&K Science Congress

Excelsior Correspondent

Awantipora, Oct 1: Climate change, glacial hazards and water security in the Upper Indus Basin emerged as key areas of discussion as the three-day J&K Science Congress 2026 concluded at the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) here today.

The Congress, held on the theme "Science, Innovations and Emerging Technologies for Sustainable and Viksit J&K", brought together about 700 researchers and 4,000 participants, including scientists, academicians, innovators and students, for deliberations across 26 technical sessions covering 14 themes, besides five plenary sessions and two panel discussions.

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A key focus of the concluding day was the vulnerability of the Upper Indus Basin to climate change and the implications of shrinking cryosphere and emerging glacial hazards for water security and infrastructure.

IUST Vice Chancellor Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo delivered the fifth plenary lecture on "Climate Change, Cryosphere Depletion and Emerging Glacial Hazards in the Upper Indus Basin: Implications for Water Security and Infrastructure".

The session was chaired by Prof Vinod Kumar Gaur, former Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Romshoo said the Congress had brought together scientists, researchers and students to deliberate on critical issues including climate change, disaster vulnerability, sustainability and emerging technologies.

"From climate challenges in the Upper Indus Basin to the remarkable creativity displayed by our school children, it reaffirms that Science must serve society and sustainability," he said, stressing the need to empower young people to think scientifically and contribute to a sustainable future.

Minister for Education Sakeena Itoo, who was the chief guest at the valedictory session, said J&K's future would depend not merely on infrastructure but on knowledge creation and empowering young minds.

She said youth should be prepared not only to seek employment but also to become "creators of employment", while stressing that opportunities needed to be made available across the region.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, who attended the session as guest of honour, appreciated IUST and the J&K Science, Technology and Innovation Council for providing a platform for scientists, researchers and students.

The Congress also featured a dedicated School Students' Science Programme in collaboration with the National Children's Science Congress. Students from 20 schools, numbering more than 80, participated in poster, model and project presentations.

The best oral and poster presenters were felicitated during the valedictory session.

The three-day Congress concluded at the Nund Reshi Auditorium of IUST, with participation from scientists, researchers, academicians, innovators, students and experts.