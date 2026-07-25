Climate Change and New Reality of Jammu and Kashmir

Rains, Ruins, and Realities

Abhimanyu Bali

drvikassharma20202020@gmail.com

The arrival of monsoon in Jammu and Kashmir once symbolised relief from the scorching summer and brought life to the region's fields and rivers. Today, however, it increasingly brings fear, uncertainty and destruction. Heavy rainfall, flash floods and landslides have become frequent occurrences, causing immense damage to lives, property and infrastructure. What were once considered occasional natural calamities are now turning into a recurring pattern, highlighting the growing threat of climate change in the region.

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Jammu and Kashmir, owing to its fragile Himalayan ecology, is particularly vulnerable to climatic disturbances. In recent years, the region has witnessed repeated highway blockages, cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides. The Amarnath cloudburst of 2022, which claimed several lives, and the frequent landslides in Ramban and other parts of Jammu division serve as painful reminders of this increasing vulnerability. Such incidents not only disrupt normal life but also severely affect tourism, trade and economic activities.

Scientific studies and reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) suggest that extreme weather events in the Himalayan region are increasing in frequency and intensity. Irregular rainfall patterns, sudden cloudbursts and changing weather behaviour indicate that climate change is no longer a distant possibility but a present reality.

While global warming and rising greenhouse gas emissions remain major causes of changing weather patterns, local factors have significantly intensified the crisis in Jammu and Kashmir. Unplanned urbanisation, deforestation, indiscriminate cutting of mountains and construction in ecologically sensitive areas have weakened the natural resilience of the region.

Development is essential for economic progress, but it must go hand in hand with environmental sustainability. Large-scale construction projects, road expansions and tunnel development often involve extensive excavation and the use of heavy machinery, disturbing the geological stability of mountains. The ecological fragility of regions such as the Trikuta Hills demands careful planning and scientific assessment before undertaking major infrastructure projects.

Similarly, increasing encroachment around rivers and natural drainage systems has worsened the impact of heavy rainfall. Construction on flood plains and the destruction of natural water channels reduce the ability of rivers to accommodate excess water, resulting in severe flooding even during moderate rainfall.

Another growing concern is the rapid melting of Himalayan glaciers. Often referred to as the "water towers of Asia," these glaciers sustain millions of people by feeding rivers and maintaining ecological balance. Rising temperatures are accelerating glacier retreat, increasing the risks of glacial lake outburst floods and long-term water insecurity. While the immediate

impacts may be seen in the form of excessive water flow and floods, the long-term consequence could be severe water shortages.

However, the greatest concern remains the human cost of these disasters. Weather-related calamities have claimed hundreds of lives and destroyed thousands of homes in recent years. Yet official statistics often fail to fully capture the suffering experienced by local communities.

Climate disasters do not affect everyone equally. Poor and rural communities bear the heaviest burden. Farmers lose their crops and livestock, daily wage labourers lose their livelihoods, and families are often left homeless. Students are unable to attend schools due to damaged roads and disrupted transportation. Beyond physical destruction, these disasters also leave behind deep psychological scars in the form of stress, anxiety and trauma.

The economic implications are equally serious. Tourism, one of the major pillars of Jammu and Kashmir's economy, suffers greatly whenever natural disasters strike. Road closures and reports of landslides discourage visitors and negatively affect thousands of families dependent on tourism-related activities.

Addressing this growing challenge requires immediate and collective action. Environmental concerns must become an integral part of developmental planning. Construction activities in fragile zones should be scientifically assessed and strictly regulated. Afforestation programmes must be strengthened, and natural drainage systems should be restored and protected.

The government must also invest in better disaster preparedness through advanced forecasting systems, early warning mechanisms and effective rehabilitation policies. Communities living in highly vulnerable areas should be provided safer alternatives and adequate support whenever relocation becomes necessary. Public awareness regarding environmental conservation and sustainable practices must also be increased.

The environmental decisions taken today will determine the future of Jammu and Kashmir. If mountains continue to be weakened, forests continue to disappear and fragile ecosystems continue to be neglected, future generations may inherit a region increasingly prone to disasters rather than one known for its natural beauty and ecological richness.

Nature is repeatedly sending us warnings through floods, cloudbursts and landslides. The mountains of Jammu and Kashmir are speaking through these disasters; the real question is whether we are willing to listen.

If timely action is not taken today, the disasters that shock us now may become tomorrow's normal reality.

(The author is a graduate of Delhi University)