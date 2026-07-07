Climate Change and its impact on India

Ram Rattan Sharma

Climate change is one of the main environmental challenges facing the world today. India is facing several problems. Climate change is associated with various adverse impacts On agriculture, water resources, forest and biodiversity, health , coastal management and increase in temperature. Decline in agriculture productivity is the main impact of climate change in India. A majority of population depends on agriculture directly or indirectly. Climate change would represent additional stress on the ecological and socio-economic systems that are already facing tremendous pressure due to rapid industrialization, urbanization and economic development.

The Urban population of India stood at 286 million or 27.80% of the total population of 1.02 billion, according to the census of India 2001. This population was projected to rise to 3868 million by the year2012.Climate change is already affecting india in many ways, including. Temperature, India is experiencing warning climate, with summers becoming hotter and longer, Monsson rainfall has been declining since the 1950’s and monsoon are becoming more erratic. The number of droughts has increased in South Asia since the 1970’s and drought affected areas have expanded. India is experiencing more devastating tropical storms, coastal regions of India are seeing rising sea levels. Most Himalayan glaciers have been re-treating over the past century.

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In the delicate dance between nature and civilization, india finds itself entwined with the complexities of climate change. From the verdant fields to the hustling coastal cities, the impact is palpable, shaping the contours of our daily lives. The one predictable rhythm of seasons has given way to a discordant tune, testing the resilience of farmers in the heart lands and challenging the very foundations of coastal communities, yet, amidst the challenges lie opportunities for collective action, beckoning us to forge a sustainable path forward, in the face of a changing climate , the imperative is not just to adapt to coalesce in a global symphony of resilience, where each note resonates with the commitment to safe guard our shared home.

Climate change is a global phenomenon with far reaching consequences and India, as one of the most populous and diverse countries, is significantly affected. The changing climate patterns, characterized by rising temperatures, erratic rainfall and extreme weather events, pose substantial challenges to India’s Socio-Economic fabric.

The foremost impact of climate change in India is evident in its agriculture sector, which remains the back bone of the country’s economy. Unpredictable monsoons and altered precipitation patterns have led to increased instances of droughts and floods, severely affecting crop yields. Farmers particularly in vulnerable regions, face the daunting task of adapting to these changing conditions to ensure food security.

Another critical concern is the rising sea levels impacting the vast coastal regions of India. Low lying areas, including major metropolitan cities, are at risk of submersion, threatening the livelihoods of millions and necessitating comprehensive urban planning strategies. The loss of biodiversity is also as consequence, affecting ecosystems and the dedicate balance of various species.

Moreover, climate change exacerbates existing-socio economic disparities. Marginalized communities, often dependent on climate sensitive sectors bear the burnt of these changes. Access to resources, health facilities, and educational opportunities becomes even more challenging in the fact of extreme weather events.

On a broader scale, climate change contributes to global warming, leading to a myriad of environmental challenges. The melting of Himalayan glaciers poses a threat to the major river systems, affecting water availability for agriculture and consumption. The increased frequency and intensity of cyclones and hurricanes in coastal areas demand robust disaster management strategies.

Climate change is not a distant threat but an immediate and pervasive challenge that requires urgent and coordinated action. India with its diverse geography and socio-economic land scape must prioritize sustainable practices, invest in renewal energy sources and implement adaptive measures to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change. Global cooperation is equally imperative to address the root causes and collectively build a resilient future. The responsibility to safeguard the environment and secure a sustainable future which rests on the shoulders of governments, communities and individuals, a like only through concerted efforts can we hope to mitigate the impact of climate change and ensure a habitable planet for future generation.

(The author is former Dy Librarian University of Jammu)