Climate change and fragile future of Chenab Valley

Kishtwar at the crossroads

Kuldeep Singh

kuldeepthakurkt7@gmail.com

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Kishtwar district, tucked into the upper Chenab basin of Jammu & Kashmir, is often introduced to the public through two competing headlines: it is the "power house" of the Union Territory, hosting an unprecedented cluster of hydroelectric projects, and it is increasingly a byword for disaster, most recently the cloudburst that struck Chishoti village on the Machail Mata Yatra route on August 14, 2025, killing 68 people and injuring around 300. For an agricultural economist, these are not separate stories. They are two expressions of the same structural problem: a mountain economy whose natural-resource base glaciers, forests, slopes and river flow is being drawn down faster than it can be valued, insured, or replaced, while livelihoods dependent on that base (farming, horticulture, pastoralism, and pilgrimage tourism) absorb the resulting risk with almost no buffer.

Climate and the resource base: The physical evidence is unambiguous. A four-decade satellite study of the Kishtwar High Altitude National Park found that benchmark glaciers lost roughly 8.8% of their area between 1980 and 2021, with terminus retreat averaging about 7.9 metres a year, while the associated proglacial lake: Mundiksar expanded by nearly 150% over the same period (Rai et al., Modeling Earth Systems and Environment, 2024). A separate 2025 assessment identified 197 glacial lakes across Kishtwar, several rated high-risk for outburst flooding given their proximity to operating hydropower infrastructure such as Pakal Dul and Kiru. For an economist, glacier and lake dynamics matter because they alter the timing risk of the single most important input to the valley's agrarian economy: water. Reduced winter snow accumulation and earlier, flashier melt convert a predictable irrigation resource into an unpredictable one, raising the effective cost of every downstream cropping and orcharding decision.

Hydropower as the valley's principal investment: Four Central Sector projects: Pakal Dul (1,000 MW), Kiru (624 MW), Kwar (540 MW) and Ratle (850 MW) together represent 3,014 MW of capacity and are expected to generate over 10,541 million units of electricity annually once commissioned (Kashmir Life, citing the J&K government's assembly reply). Pakal Dul and Kiru are targeted for completion by late 2026, Kwar by 2027-28 and Ratle by November 2028, at a cumulative capital outlay running into thousands of crores (Daily Excelsior, July 2026). From a regional-development standpoint, this is the largest sustained capital inflow Kishtwar has ever seen tunnelling, road-widening, transmission lines, and construction employment on a scale that dwarfs the district's traditional agrarian output. The economic case for hydropower is real: it is domestic, renewable, revenue-generating for the Union Territory, and, since April 2025, geopolitically weighed by India's decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, making Chenab basin capacity a strategic as well as commercial asset.

But the ledger has a cost side that rarely reaches project appraisal: On July 6, 2026, cloudbursts and flash floods sent debris directly into the Tail Race Tunnel area of the Kwar project, burying vehicles and machinery, and separately blocked the Doda-Kishtwar stretch of NH-244 near Prem Nagar for more than eight hours. This was not an isolated event: it came less than a year after the Chishoti tragedy on the same highway corridor. Local residents interviewed by Down To Earth allege that excavation muck from tunnelling and road-widening is routinely dumped near drainage channels and riverbanks rather than at engineered disposal sites, and that hill-cutting without adequate slope stabilisation has raised landslide risk independent of rainfall intensity. The Jammu & Kashmir government, for its part, has told the legislative assembly it finds no evidence linking the four hydropower projects to elevated seismic risk. This is the crux of the scientific and economic debate that Kishtwar embodies: distinguishing climate-driven hazard (warming, erratic monsoon-western disturbance interaction, glacier and lake instability) from construction-driven hazard (loose muck, cut slopes, blocked drainage) matters enormously for policy, because the two require entirely different mitigation instruments climate adaptation versus construction-site regulation yet current disaster accounting rarely separates them.

Livelihood exposure: For Kishtwar's farmers and orchardists, walnut and apple horticulture and maize-based subsistence agriculture depend on predictable snowmelt irrigation and stable road access to move produce to Jammu markets. Pastoral communities who move flocks along the same high-altitude corridors as the glacial lakes face compounding exposure. The Machail Mata Yatra an annual pilgrimage that in 2025 was suspended mid-season after the cloudburst is a significant informal-economy multiplier for guesthouses, porters, mule operators and small traders along the route; disaster-linked suspension is now a recurring, not exceptional, revenue shock. Each of these livelihood systems is more exposed today than a decade ago, not because farmers have become less capable, but because the frequency of shock events compressing into shorter intervals leaves less time to rebuild between them the essence of what resilience economists call "shock stacking."

Policy implications: Three recommendations follow directly from the economics of the situation, rather than from environmental sentiment alone. First, hydropower project appraisal in the Chenab basin should internalise glacial lake and slope-stability monitoring using existing ISRO/NRSC satellite capacity as a recurring line-item cost, not a one-time environmental clearance formality, since GLOF and landslide risk to the projects themselves (as at Kwar) is now a demonstrated capital risk, not only a downstream externality. Second, construction contracts should carry enforceable, audited muck-disposal and slope-stabilisation clauses, since the marginal cost of proper disposal sites is trivial compared with the repeated cost of highway and project-site clearance after each monsoon event. Third, livelihood diversification and micro-insurance instruments for horticulturists, pastoralists and pilgrimage-linked small enterprises deserve the same policy attention as large-infrastructure financing, since it is these actors, not the hydropower developers, who currently absorb most of the valley's uninsured climate risk. Kishtwar does not have to choose between hydropower revenue and ecological security. But its future economic value as a power exporter, an agrarian economy, and a pilgrimage destination depends on treating glacier retreat, slope instability and construction practice as a single, jointly managed risk system rather than three separate files on three separate desks.

(The author is a scholar of Agricultural Economics)