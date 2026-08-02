ClearMedi launches Re 1 Super Specialty OPD Centre in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: ClearMedi Healthcare has launched its Super Specialty OPD Centre at HexaMed Clinic, Channi Bypass, Jammu, introducing an innovative “Pay What You Wish” consultation model aimed at making advanced super-specialty healthcare affordable and accessible to people across Jammu and the surrounding regions.

Under the initiative, patients can consult super-specialists by paying any amount starting from Re 1, allowing them to seek expert medical advice without financial constraints. The initiative has been launched with the objective of bringing quality healthcare closer to patients while ensuring affordability.

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The launch reflects the vision of ClearMedi Healthcare to strengthen access to specialized medical services. CDR Navneet Bali, CEO, ClearMedi Healthcare, said the initiative is designed to ensure that every individual, irrespective of financial background, has access to expert healthcare closer to home.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, Atulya Sharma, Chief Corporate Affairs & Governance Officer, said the centre, supported by the unique consultation policy, represents a strategic effort to remove economic barriers in specialized healthcare while upholding the organization’s commitment to patient-centric and ethical medical care.

The OPD Centre will provide consultations by experienced specialists from the ClearMedi Hospitals Group in a wide range of super-specialties, including orthopaedics and spine surgery, kidney transplant surgery, nephrology, urology, neurosurgery, neurology, cardiology, gastroenterology, pulmonology, endocrinology, medical and surgical oncology, gynaecological oncology, and advanced laparoscopic surgery.

A dedicated Kidney Transplant Team, supported by ClearMedi’s comprehensive Renal Sciences programme, will offer transplant evaluation, counselling, nephrology services and long-term kidney care through an integrated clinical network.

Among the visiting specialists will be Dr Paras Bhatt, Senior Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeon from ClearMedi Noida, along with consultants from various super-specialties across the ClearMedi Healthcare network.

Anshuman Sharma, Facility Director, ClearMedi Noida, said the “Pay What You Wish” model reflects the organization’s commitment to ensuring that no patient is deprived of expert medical consultation due to financial limitations, making quality healthcare accessible to all.