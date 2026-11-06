Clean Energy Leap

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo in New Delhi that India would add a further 500 GW of non-fossil capacity over the next 10-11 years, he was not merely announcing a target. He was describing a country that has already travelled much further than many thought possible. India has installed nearly 300 GW of non-fossil capacity, and more than half of its installed power capacity now comes from non-fossil sources. The Paris commitment, due by 2030, has been met years early. Few large economies can make that claim. This is the dividend of a decade of sustained effort. The solar story began modestly, with an initial goal of 20 GW that was surpassed and then raised manifold. Abundant sunshine, steeply falling photovoltaic costs and supportive policy made solar power increasingly competitive with fossil fuels. India also took its ambitions beyond its borders by launching the International Solar Alliance, now a coalition of 121 countries.

Solarisation has succeeded because it has worked at every scale. Mega solar parks supply power in bulk, but the quieter revolution has happened on rooftops, where panels have been promoted vigorously and are now widely accepted by households and institutions. Schemes such as PM-KUSUM have taken solar to farmers, powering irrigation and reducing dependence on diesel. More than 44,000 Government buildings are now connected to solar energy, saving roughly Rs 700 crore a year. The Prime Minister's call to bring every Government building, school, college, hospital and street-lighting system onto solar power is therefore a logical next step. The social benefits are plain: schools that stay open longer, hospitals that can run essential equipment without interruption and rural enterprises that no longer depend on an unreliable grid.

However, solar energy alone cannot meet the demand. Its output rises and falls with the sun, which is why the Government is also investing in other sources. Mega hydroelectric projects are under construction, offering firm, dispatchable power that complements solar and wind. Hydropower demands care, since dams can alter river ecosystems and affect local communities, and planning must reflect this. Green hydrogen is the other frontier. Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, India is working towards an annual production capacity of 50 lakh tonnes, which could decarbonise industries that electricity cannot easily reach. The Green Energy Corridor, whose second phase has an outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore, will carry this new generation to where it is needed.

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The urgency behind all this has been sharpened by events abroad. Two parallel wars have upended the global order, and the disruption to energy markets has been severe. Fossil fuels, concentrated in a handful of regions and traded through vulnerable routes, have become the Achilles heel of almost every economy. As the Prime Minister observed, energy security is now inseparable from economic security. For countries that import most of their oil and gas, the lesson is uncomfortable but clear: dependence invites disruption. India's early start has cushioned the blow and gives it room to cut expenditure on imported fuel, with resources once spent on subsidies freed for infrastructure, healthcare and education.

The economic promise is equally striking. India has attracted more than Rs 15 lakh crore in renewable energy investment over the past decade, including around Rs 6 lakh crore since the 2024 RE-INVEST Summit. The Government now expects opportunities exceeding Rs 20 lakh crore by the end of the decade across generation, transmission, manufacturing and storage. One estimate suggests that more than 3.3 million jobs could be created in renewables by 2030, mostly in solar, spanning factories, installation crews, maintenance technicians and local entrepreneurs. The PM's pitch to investors, built on political and policy stability, is well founded.

Challenges remain, and honesty about them is a strength. Financing must keep pace with ambition. Land for large projects must be found without displacing farming or harming biodiversity. Above all, the grid must learn to handle variable supply, which demands indigenous battery storage and smart grid technologies. What the past decade shows is that clear intent, followed by patient planning, produces results over the long run. The momentum is real, the investment is gathering pace, and the Government's push shows no sign of slackening.