Classical Dance, Quiz competitions held under Display Your Talent at JU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 21: The competitions of ‘Classical Dance’ and ‘Quiz’ were conducted today at ‘Display Your Talent-2022-23’ organized by the Department of Students Welfare, University of Jammu.

In Classical Dance, Ritika Sountra & Sunidhi Banerjee, both from Institute of Music and Fine Arts secured First and Second positions, respectively. The Third position was secured by Simran Verma from GDC (Boys) Kathua. Eminent Kathak Gurus Kanika Ghosh Singh and Pratibha Singh were the adjudicators and Dr Shashiprabha was the Teacher Incharge of the event.

In Quiz, Sonali Sharma, Akshita Sharma & Nikhilesh Khajuria from the Department of Zoology, JU, stood First. Irfan Khan, Owais Bandey & Priyanjani Singh from the Department of Political Science, JU stood Second and Tanushri, Saurav Sharma and Sujal Sharma from GDC Akhnoor stood Third. Dr Virender Koundal was the Quizmaster and Teacher Incharge of the event.

The events of DSW are conceived, planned and organised by the team consisting of Prof Prakash Antahal (Dean Students Welfare), Prof Vishav Raksha (Chairperson, Campus Cultural Committee), Prof Sanjana Kaul (Co-Chairperson, Campus Cultural Committee), Dr Anil Gupta (Associate Dean SW), Dr Garima Gupta and Dr Pritam Singh (Assistant Deans, SW), Dr A R Manhas & Dr Shallu Sharma (Deputy Proctors), members of Campus Cultural Committee, Mansi Mantoo (Media Officer), Sumeet Sharma (Drama Instructor) and Ifra Kak (Cultural Officer). Jhanvi Sharma, Sunny Singh, Deepika Rani, Chahat Balwal, Rohan Sharma, and Aryan Chalotra, Aparna, Manisha (Cultural Representatives) and Kulbhushan Thakur, Arif Paul & Vishal Sharma looked after the Hall Management.

All the First prize winners and Overall Champions will be felicitated tomorrow at 3 pm at Gen Zorawar Singh Auditorium at the Valedictory Function of Display Your Talent 2022-23. The event of Folk Dance would also be conducted at the same venue from 10:00 am onwards.