Class 3rd Girl Dies At Kupwara School, DC Orders Enquiry, CEO Served Show Cause

Kupwara, Nov 14: The District Administration Kupwara has expressed profound grief over the tragic death of a Class 3rd girl student on Friday at Middle School Janbazpora, Drugmulla.

A spokesman said that taking immediate cognizance of the incident, the Deputy Commissioner has constituted a four-member Enquiry Committee headed by the Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Kupwara to investigate the lapses, fix responsibility and submit a factual report within seven days positively.

Simultaneously, a formal Show Cause Notice has been served upon the Chief Education Officer, Kupwara, directing a written explanation within two working days regarding non-compliance with the Deputy Commissioner's earlier directions on mandatory school safety audits.

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The District Administration reiterated that the safety of children is non-negotiable and no negligence will be tolerated, adding that strict action as per law will follow against those found responsible.(GNS)