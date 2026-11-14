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Home / Latest News / Class 3rd Girl Dies At Kupwara School, DC Orders Enquiry, CEO Served Show Cause

Class 3rd Girl Dies At Kupwara School, DC Orders Enquiry, CEO Served Show Cause

Kupwara, Nov 14: The District Administration Kupwara has expressed profound grief over the tragic death of a Class 3rd girl student on Friday at Middle School Janbazpora, Drugmulla. A spokesman said that taking immediate cognizance of the incident, the Deputy...

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Daily Excelsior
09:51 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Kupwara, Nov 14: The District Administration Kupwara has expressed profound grief over the tragic death of a Class 3rd girl student on Friday at Middle School Janbazpora, Drugmulla.

A spokesman said that taking immediate cognizance of the incident, the Deputy Commissioner has constituted a four-member Enquiry Committee headed by the Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Kupwara to investigate the lapses, fix responsibility and submit a factual report within seven days positively.

Simultaneously, a formal Show Cause Notice has been served upon the Chief Education Officer, Kupwara, directing a written explanation within two working days regarding non-compliance with the Deputy Commissioner's earlier directions on mandatory school safety audits.

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The District Administration reiterated that the safety of children is non-negotiable and no negligence will be tolerated, adding that strict action as per law will follow against those found responsible.(GNS)

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