Class 10th  board exams begin today; 97,500 to appear

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 18: The annual Class 10 board examinations in Jammu and Kashmir will begin on Monday, with 97,500 students set to appear across Kashmir and the winter-zone areas of the Jammu Division.

JKBOSE Secretary Ghulam Hassan Sheikh told Excelsior that 72,232 candidates are from Kashmir, while the remaining 25,268 belong to the winter-zone areas of the Jammu Division.

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The Class 12 examinations are scheduled to begin on October 21, followed by Class 11 on October 29. The examinations will be conducted across all 10 districts of Kashmir and the winter-zone areas of Jammu.

Around 2.70 lakh students are expected to appear in the annual examinations for Classes 10, 11 and 12 combined.

Minister for Health and Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education and Social Welfare Sakina Itoo today extended her best wishes to students appearing in the examinations, saying the Board has completed the necessary preparations for their smooth and orderly conduct.

Itoo urged students to remain confident, manage their time wisely and approach the examinations with a calm and positive mindset.

She also appealed to parents to support their children with patience and encouragement while avoiding unnecessary pressure.

Itoo said JKBOSE has constituted a Grievance-cum-Monitoring Cell to ensure transparency and timely redressal of examination-related grievances.