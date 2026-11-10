Class 10, 11, 12 results likely by Jan 10: JKBOSE

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 9: The J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is targeting January 10 for the declaration of Class 10, 11 and 12 examination results, Chairman Ghulam Hassan Sheikh said today, adding that the Board is making efforts to complete the process within a month of the conclusion of the examinations.

Sheikh said the timeline would also factor in practical and vocational examinations, which are expected to require an additional eight to 10 days.

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"Within one month of the last paper, taking another eight to 10 days for practical and vocational subject examinations, we will try to release the results for all classes by January 10," he told reporters.

He, however, clarified that January 10 was a target and not a guaranteed deadline.

On the progress of the ongoing examinations, Sheikh said the major subject papers for Class 10 had been completed, with only a few additional and vocational papers remaining.

Meanwhile, JKBOSE has begun distributing free textbooks to students from Classes 1 to 8 in Government schools, covering around 8.2 lakh students across J&K, he said.

Sheikh said the distribution had commenced alongside the start of the academic session, marking a departure from previous years when delays often affected the availability of textbooks in schools.

The Board has prepared the required sets of textbooks and issued a zone-wise schedule to ensure their timely delivery to Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs), he said.

The ZEOs will subsequently facilitate distribution to schools in their respective jurisdictions, while the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, will oversee the process.

Chief Education Officers (CEOs) have also been directed to monitor the exercise to ensure that textbooks reach schools without delay, he added.

Of the total beneficiaries, approximately 3.31 lakh students belong to Kashmir division, while the remaining students are enrolled in Government schools in Jammu division.

On demands for heating arrangements at examination centres during the winter examinations, Sheikh said providing heaters or alternative heating systems at all centres was neither feasible nor advisable from a safety perspective.

He said the Board had around 2,602 examination centres, making it difficult to install gas heaters or arrange alternative heating facilities at every location.

Sheikh said the Board's immediate priorities were to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations and timely distribution of textbooks.