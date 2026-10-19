Clarity on Sawalkote project among demands raised by SJAC

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Oct 18: Sawalkote Joint Action Committee (SJAC), Ramban, today demanded transparency in implementing the Sawalkote Hydroelectric Project.

During a meeting after which SJAC members staged protest, they demanded clarity on road diversion, fair compensation, rehabilitation of the affected families and priority in employment for the eligible local youth.

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The meeting discussed concerns about the land acquisition, alternative road connectivity, environmental protection and the district's long-term economic interests.

SJAC president, Fairoz Khan said that Ramban district is expected to bear nearly 88 per cent of the project's submergence burden so it must receive clear assurances regarding protection of its land, connectivity and livelihoods for affected families.

He stressed that the residents must be consulted before the decisions, affecting the district's connectivity and economic interests, are implemented.

Khan also called for compliance with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, wherever applicable.

On employment, the SJAC president demanded priority for eligible and qualified unemployed youth of Ramban in project-related opportunities including technical and non-technical jobs, skilled and unskilled work, transportation, supplies, services, entrepreneurship and eligible contractual engagements.